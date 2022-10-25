There is a good chance Asana Inc. (ASAN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) closed at 19.66 in the last session, up 1.34% from day before closing price of $19.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1909385 shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $26.MoffettNathanson initiated its Market Perform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when LACEY ELEANOR B sold 303 shares for $22.91 per share. The transaction valued at 6,942 led to the insider holds 168,304 shares of the business.

Wan Tim M sold 4,754 shares of ASAN for $112,204 on Sep 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 612,106 shares after completing the transaction at $23.60 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, LACEY ELEANOR B, who serves as the GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 1,855 shares for $23.60 each. As a result, the insider received 43,782 and left with 168,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $145.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASAN traded on average about 4.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 191.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.88M. Insiders hold about 41.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 13.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.98% and a Short% of Float of 17.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $521.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.44M, up 42.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $703.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731.93M and the low estimate is $626.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.