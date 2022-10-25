There is a good chance Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $11.61 in the prior trading day, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at 11.71, up 0.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645631 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRDO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when TAN LIP BU sold 3,200 shares for $11.12 per share. The transaction valued at 35,585 led to the insider holds 1,474,202 shares of the business.

TAN LIP BU sold 41,166 shares of CRDO for $458,544 on Oct 13. The Director now owns 1,476,302 shares after completing the transaction at $11.14 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, TAN LIP BU, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 107,550 shares for $11.68 each. As a result, the insider received 1,256,313 and left with 1,942,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 969.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.07M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.26, compared to 5.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 91.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.94M and the low estimate is $302.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.