There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ).

In the latest session, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) closed at 58.63 down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $58.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2071778 shares were traded. CNQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 144.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNQ has reached a high of $69.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNQ has traded an average of 2.70M shares per day and 2.42M over the past ten days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.02M with a Short Ratio of 8.91, compared to 39.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNQ is 2.27, from 1.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05. The current Payout Ratio is 36.20% for CNQ, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.49 and a low estimate of $2.08, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.81 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.83 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.83. EPS for the following year is $8.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.72 and $5.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.26B, up 41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.99B and the low estimate is $18.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.