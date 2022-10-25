There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH).

As of close of business last night, Community Health Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.08, up 1.46% from its previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3492363 shares were traded. CYH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $5.50.

On March 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $12.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on March 29, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when SMITH WAYNE T bought 800,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,352,000 led to the insider holds 4,059,196 shares of the business.

SMITH WAYNE T bought 200,000 shares of CYH for $600,000 on Aug 01. The Executive Chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Ely James S. III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,000 and bolstered with 301,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYH has reached a high of $15.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9822.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYH traded 3.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.26M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CYH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 8.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.88% and a Short% of Float of 12.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $3.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.26B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, Community Health Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.12B, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.17B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.37B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.45B and the low estimate is $12.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.