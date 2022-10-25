There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN).

In the latest session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) closed at 14.85 up 2.77% from its previous closing price of $14.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33344084 shares were traded. HBAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $15 previously.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Wasserman Zachary Jacob sold 11,618 shares for $14.36 per share. The transaction valued at 166,846 led to the insider holds 230,394 shares of the business.

TORGOW GARY bought 19,382 shares of HBAN for $249,975 on Jul 27. The Director now owns 893,301 shares after completing the transaction at $12.90 per share. On May 31, another insider, Wasserman Zachary Jacob, who serves as the CFO and Senior Exec. V.P. of the company, sold 5,456 shares for $13.72 each. As a result, the insider received 74,856 and left with 207,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has reached a high of $17.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HBAN has traded an average of 16.38M shares per day and 23.06M over the past ten days. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HBAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 43.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HBAN is 0.62, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04. The current Payout Ratio is 82.00% for HBAN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.02B, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.74B and the low estimate is $7.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.