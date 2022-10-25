There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Scholastic Corporation (SCHL).

In the latest session, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) closed at 37.13 up 10.41% from its previous closing price of $33.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535131 shares were traded. SCHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Scholastic Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on July 16, 2018, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $43 from $40 previously.

On December 13, 2017, Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $41.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on March 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Peter Warwick bought 3,245 shares for $31.03 per share. The transaction valued at 100,692 led to the insider holds 71,218 shares of the business.

Quinton Sasha sold 7,204 shares of SCHL for $340,736 on Aug 15. The PRESIDENT, BOOK FAIRS now owns 26,026 shares after completing the transaction at $47.30 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Quinton Sasha, who serves as the PRESIDENT, BOOK FAIRS of the company, sold 8,734 shares for $47.21 each. As a result, the insider received 412,296 and left with 27,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Scholastic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHL has reached a high of $48.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCHL has traded an average of 259.68K shares per day and 163.36k over the past ten days. A total of 34.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.39M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 574.57k with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 641.32k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCHL is 0.80, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 34.90% for SCHL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 16, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.