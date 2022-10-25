There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) closed the day trading at 6.80 up 3.19% from the previous closing price of $6.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1258216 shares were traded. ELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELP has reached a high of $8.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELP traded about 444.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELP traded about 459.1k shares per day. A total of 2.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.13M. Insiders hold about 55.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ELP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 7.78, compared to 4.16M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

ELP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.06, up from 0.97 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.33. The current Payout Ratio is 499.00% for ELP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.