There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

The closing price of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) was 4.18 for the day, down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $4.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789817 shares were traded. NVTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0495.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.20 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On December 14, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has reached a high of $22.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3517, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0908.

Shares Statistics:

NVTS traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.31M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.73, compared to 5.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.74M, up 92.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.15M and the low estimate is $69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 143.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.