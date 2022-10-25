There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) closed the day trading at 8.65 down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $8.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745150 shares were traded. WTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WTTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Global Securities on July 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 13, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.50 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Szymanski Brian sold 3,000 shares for $8.02 per share. The transaction valued at 24,060 led to the insider holds 103,057 shares of the business.

Szymanski Brian sold 8,549 shares of WTTR for $61,724 on Nov 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 54,344 shares after completing the transaction at $7.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTTR has reached a high of $10.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WTTR traded about 515.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WTTR traded about 494.8k shares per day. A total of 110.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.55M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WTTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 1.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $318.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $318.28M to a low estimate of $318.28M. As of the current estimate, Select Energy Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.05M, an estimated increase of 92.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.62M, up 66.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.