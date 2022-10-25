There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vroom Inc. (VRM)

The closing price of Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) was 1.00 for the day, down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0231 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5309660 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 160 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 177 led to the insider holds 208,102 shares of the business.

Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 812 shares of VRM for $1,381 on Sep 14. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 208,262 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Krakowiak Robert R., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 11,233 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider received 19,101 and left with 570,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7830.

Shares Statistics:

VRM traded an average of 9.12M shares per day over the past three months and 5.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.69M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 37.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.13% and a Short% of Float of 21.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.67 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$2.32, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$2.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $746M to a low estimate of $418.9M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $761.89M, an estimated decrease of -28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $549.37M, a decrease of -38.10% less than the figure of -$28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $646.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $467.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.