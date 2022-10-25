This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

As of close of business last night, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock clocked out at 59.99, up 3.59% from its previous closing price of $57.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1670942 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 169.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On March 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Armstrong Christopher R sold 12,500 shares for $58.00 per share. The transaction valued at 725,000 led to the insider holds 100,477 shares of the business.

Korngiebel Joseph B sold 11,418 shares of CDAY for $722,417 on Aug 22. The EVP, CPTO now owns 99,603 shares after completing the transaction at $63.27 per share. On May 09, another insider, Subramanian Rakesh, who serves as the EVP, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 4,315 shares for $53.00 each. As a result, the insider received 228,689 and left with 59,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $130.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDAY traded 1.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.57M. Shares short for CDAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.17, compared to 9.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.24% and a Short% of Float of 9.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $377.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $378.36M to a low estimate of $376.03M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.4M, an estimated increase of 50.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.21M, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $50.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $380.67M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.