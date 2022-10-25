This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

As of close of business last night, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.36, down -7.10% from its previous closing price of $0.39. On the day, 5759130 shares were traded. HCTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6309 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3311.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HCTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCTI has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4633, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8958.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HCTI traded 96.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 58.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.04M. Insiders hold about 69.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 123.55k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.08% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.9M and the low estimate is $55.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.