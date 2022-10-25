This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)

In the latest session, Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) closed at 15.91 down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $16.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1983375 shares were traded. XRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xerox Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 04, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Shanker Naresh sold 10,700 shares for $17.16 per share. The transaction valued at 183,580 led to the insider holds 11,094 shares of the business.

ICAHN CARL C bought 783,900 shares of XRX for $13,459,563 on Apr 25. The 10% Owner now owns 34,245,314 shares after completing the transaction at $17.17 per share. On Apr 22, another insider, ICAHN CARL C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,346,523 shares for $16.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,837,030 and bolstered with 33,461,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRX has reached a high of $24.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XRX has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.44M over the past ten days. A total of 155.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.70, compared to 7.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.78%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for XRX is 1.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.77B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, Xerox Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.89B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.04B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.13B and the low estimate is $6.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.