Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) closed the day trading at 252.08 up 0.88% from the previous closing price of $249.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777074 shares were traded. HII stock price reached its highest trading level at $259.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $251.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HII, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $245.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $315.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Wyatt D R sold 400 shares for $229.75 per share. The transaction valued at 91,900 led to the insider holds 20,554 shares of the business.

Boykin Jennifer R. sold 2,614 shares of HII for $598,606 on Jun 11. The Ex VP, President NNS now owns 7,447 shares after completing the transaction at $229.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Green Edgar A III, who serves as the Ex VP, Pres. HII Technical Sol of the company, sold 4,222 shares for $207.99 each. As a result, the insider received 878,127 and left with 5,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HII has reached a high of $251.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $175.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 232.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HII traded about 342.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HII traded about 345.16k shares per day. A total of 40.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 926.18k with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 917.48k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Dividends & Splits

HII’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.72, up from 4.23 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81. The current Payout Ratio is 32.10% for HII, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.6 and a low estimate of $3.2, while EPS last year was $3.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.9, with high estimates of $4.18 and low estimates of $3.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.7 and $14.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.06. EPS for the following year is $18.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $18.64 and $17.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.52B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.31B and the low estimate is $10.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.