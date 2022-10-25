Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

The closing price of Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) was 0.48 for the day, down -1.86% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519752 shares were traded. SFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4697.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFT has reached a high of $7.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7716, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3673.

Shares Statistics:

SFT traded an average of 829.63K shares per day over the past three months and 491.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.17M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.33M with a Short Ratio of 14.91, compared to 16.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.72% and a Short% of Float of 20.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$2.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $260M to a low estimate of $222.9M. As of the current estimate, Shift Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.85M, an estimated increase of 50.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $897.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.87M, up 59.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.