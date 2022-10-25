Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

The closing price of Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) was 4.78 for the day, up 16.30% from the previous closing price of $4.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 964362 shares were traded. ZVIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZVIA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Spence Padraic L. sold 33,130 shares for $3.53 per share. The transaction valued at 117,095 led to the insider holds 2,331,342 shares of the business.

Spence Padraic L. sold 33,396 shares of ZVIA for $149,370 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 2,364,472 shares after completing the transaction at $4.47 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Taylor Amy, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 5,500 shares for $4.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,860 and bolstered with 5,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZVIA has reached a high of $12.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4792, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6175.

Shares Statistics:

ZVIA traded an average of 158.90K shares per day over the past three months and 98.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.32M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZVIA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 401.59k with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 639.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZVIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.17M, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $235.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $249.79M and the low estimate is $222.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.