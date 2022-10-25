Update from Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) was 0.77 for the day, up 18.10% from the previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511435 shares were traded. DRMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6452.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRMA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRMA has reached a high of $6.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6406, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9373.

Shares Statistics:

DRMA traded an average of 412.88K shares per day over the past three months and 210.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.08M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DRMA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 7.4k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$1.72.