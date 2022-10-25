Update from Hess Corporation (HES): A steady trajectory

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) closed the day trading at 136.26 up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $135.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1713670 shares were traded. HES stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HES, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

On June 24, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $126 to $100.

On May 27, 2021, Tudor Pickering started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $93.Tudor Pickering initiated its Hold rating on May 27, 2021, with a $93 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Slentz Andrew P sold 12,420 shares for $120.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,502,696 led to the insider holds 29,327 shares of the business.

Schoonman Geurt G sold 12,000 shares of HES for $1,484,760 on Aug 25. The Senior Vice President now owns 26,391 shares after completing the transaction at $123.73 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Lynch Richard D., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 15,389 shares for $123.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,899,659 and left with 28,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $135.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HES traded about 1.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HES traded about 1.79M shares per day. A total of 309.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 8.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

HES’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.50, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 26.40% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.92 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.75, with high estimates of $5.13 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.54 and $6.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.21. EPS for the following year is $11.6, with 22 analysts recommending between $19.45 and $7.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.58B, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.57B and the low estimate is $7.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.