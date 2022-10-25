VSH (Vishay Intertechnology Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) closed at 20.43 up 0.29% from its previous closing price of $20.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978933 shares were traded. VSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 15, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vishay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSH has reached a high of $22.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VSH has traded an average of 924.81K shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 144.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.75M with a Short Ratio of 6.92, compared to 6.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.38% and a Short% of Float of 6.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VSH is 0.40, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.79. The current Payout Ratio is 16.40% for VSH, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $853.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $858.17M to a low estimate of $850M. As of the current estimate, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $819.12M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $867.37M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $888.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $859M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.24B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.