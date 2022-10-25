What shareholders can do to beat the market with Genuine Parts Company (GPC) stock

In the latest session, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) closed at 170.55 up 5.05% from its previous closing price of $162.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330672 shares were traded. GPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genuine Parts Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $142.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on May 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genuine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has reached a high of $164.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPC has traded an average of 918.75K shares per day and 898.24k over the past ten days. A total of 141.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPC is 3.58, from 3.18 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 41.80% for GPC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.14 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.09 and $7.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.93. EPS for the following year is $8.45, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.58 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.38B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.48B to a low estimate of $5.29B. As of the current estimate, Genuine Parts Company’s year-ago sales were $4.82B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.27B, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.19B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.87B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.49B and the low estimate is $21.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.