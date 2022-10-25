Which analyst expects Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Baudax Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.20, up 6.65% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0124 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1391928 shares were traded. BXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2279 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1751.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on May 15, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXRX has reached a high of $22.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3639, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8768.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXRX traded 1.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 708.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.94M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BXRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 114.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 449.54k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.27 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was -$7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.74 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $770k. It ranges from a high estimate of $770k to a low estimate of $770k. As of the current estimate, Baudax Bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $201k, an estimated increase of 283.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41M, an increase of 401.80% over than the figure of $283.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 326.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.04M and the low estimate is $16.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 247.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.