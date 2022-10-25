Which analyst expects Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Blend Labs Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.85, down -3.65% from its previous closing price of $1.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1508055 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2.75 from $4 previously.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.20.Compass Point initiated its Neutral rating on May 25, 2022, with a $4.20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Mayopoulos Timothy J sold 8,610 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 16,988 led to the insider holds 559,884 shares of the business.

Sumner Crystal sold 12,920 shares of BLND for $27,251 on Oct 18. The Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk now owns 599,772 shares after completing the transaction at $2.11 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Sumner Crystal, who serves as the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of the company, sold 12,920 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 26,653 and left with 599,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $16.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 232.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.20, compared to 13.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, BLND analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $12.46, with high estimates of $69.40 and low estimates of $13.29.

