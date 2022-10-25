Which analyst expects SNDL Inc. (SNDL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, SNDL Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.12, down -2.30% from its previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3279354 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0503.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNDL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.70.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $0.40 to $0.65.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $9.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5364, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0510.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNDL traded 6.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 237.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.54M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 23.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 9.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $162.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.16M to a low estimate of $145.89M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8M, an estimated increase of 1,925.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.92M, an increase of 1,370.70% less than the figure of $1,925.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.67M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $573.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $521.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.79M, up 1,091.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $712.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836.78M and the low estimate is $594.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.