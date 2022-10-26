A correction may be in store for AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares?

As of close of business last night, AvePoint Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.05, up 8.58% from its previous closing price of $3.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 974047 shares were traded. AVPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1857.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On August 16, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.50.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on August 16, 2021, with a $14.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Wu Sophia sold 32,000 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 203,626 led to the insider holds 154,343 shares of the business.

Jiang Tianyi bought 39,000 shares of AVPT for $250,938 on Dec 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 172,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Wu Sophia, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $7.03 each. As a result, the insider received 245,920 and left with 109,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVPT has reached a high of $9.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0339.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVPT traded 585.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 745.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.52M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 11.51, compared to 4.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$3.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $55.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56M to a low estimate of $54M. As of the current estimate, AvePoint Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.36M, an estimated increase of 27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.71M, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.19M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.91M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316.09M and the low estimate is $297.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.