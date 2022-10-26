A correction may be in store for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) shares?

As of close of business last night, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at 64.05, up 7.41% from its previous closing price of $59.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616489 shares were traded. BFAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BFAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on March 29, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $114.

On July 06, 2021, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $158 to $173.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when BOLAND ELIZABETH J sold 2,000 shares for $135.00 per share. The transaction valued at 270,000 led to the insider holds 98,571 shares of the business.

BOLAND ELIZABETH J sold 2,846 shares of BFAM for $369,980 on Feb 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 90,451 shares after completing the transaction at $130.00 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Burke Mary Lou, who serves as the COO North America Center Ops of the company, sold 1,603 shares for $170.49 each. As a result, the insider received 273,298 and left with 31,549 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bright’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFAM has reached a high of $171.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BFAM traded 478.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 505.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.69M. Shares short for BFAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 936.76k with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 873.28k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $4.02, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $3.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $503.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $506.93M to a low estimate of $501.4M. As of the current estimate, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $441.48M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $533.95M, an increase of 16.00% over than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $561.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.