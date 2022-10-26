A correction may be in store for Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares?

As of close of business last night, Laureate Education Inc.’s stock clocked out at 12.29, up 11.73% from its previous closing price of $11.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223638 shares were traded. LAUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2020, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.50.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM sold 163,122 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,729,713 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM sold 86,878 shares of LAUR for $959,437 on Jun 22. The Director-by-Deputization now owns 163,122 shares after completing the transaction at $11.04 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM, who serves as the Director-by-Deputization of the company, sold 114,889 shares for $11.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,315,088 and left with 250,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAUR has reached a high of $12.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAUR traded 903.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 641.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.22M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.27% stake in the company. Shares short for LAUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 3.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $370.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.1M to a low estimate of $368.3M. As of the current estimate, Laureate Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $313.2M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.35M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $298.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.