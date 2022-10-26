A correction may be in store for Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at 239.68, up 1.97% from its previous closing price of $235.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683322 shares were traded. MSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $234.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $260 from $240 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $240.

On April 26, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $295.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $295 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when YAZDI CYNTHIA sold 2,546 shares for $253.45 per share. The transaction valued at 645,279 led to the insider holds 4,628 shares of the business.

BROWN GREGORY Q sold 10,000 shares of MSI for $2,532,435 on Sep 12. The Chairman and CEO now owns 70,308 shares after completing the transaction at $253.24 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, BROWN GREGORY Q, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $251.09 each. As a result, the insider received 5,021,820 and left with 70,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Motorola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSI has reached a high of $273.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 237.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSI traded 708.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 726.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.63, MSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 42.00% for MSI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:40425 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.84, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.75, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10 and $9.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.86. EPS for the following year is $11.04, with 14 analysts recommending between $11.78 and $10.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $2.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.17B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.58B and the low estimate is $9.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.