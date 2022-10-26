A correction may be in store for Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) shares?

In the latest session, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) closed at 1.70 up 8.97% from its previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507436 shares were traded. SKIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Skillsoft Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Ferrera Gary W bought 30,000 shares for $3.61 per share. The transaction valued at 108,270 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

TARR JEFFREY R bought 30,000 shares of SKIL for $133,170 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 437,857 shares after completing the transaction at $4.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $12.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7875.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SKIL has traded an average of 546.56K shares per day and 419.37k over the past ten days. A total of 164.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.81M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.17, compared to 3.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $184.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $187.7M to a low estimate of $178M. As of the current estimate, Skillsoft Corp.’s year-ago sales were $166.24M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $843.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $775.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.39M, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933.1M and the low estimate is $765.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.