A glimpse at F5 Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, F5 Inc.’s stock clocked out at 153.47, up 3.29% from its previous closing price of $148.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878745 shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FFIV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $215 to $170.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $178.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when WHITE ANA MARIA sold 170 shares for $142.33 per share. The transaction valued at 24,196 led to the insider holds 30,697 shares of the business.

WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold 780 shares of FFIV for $121,165 on Sep 01. The EVP, Worldwide Sales now owns 8,549 shares after completing the transaction at $155.34 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, WHITE ANA MARIA, who serves as the EVP and Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 170 shares for $155.34 each. As a result, the insider received 26,408 and left with 30,867 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $249.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FFIV traded 521.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 535.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.31M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.61 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $3.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $3.29 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.2 and $10.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.11. EPS for the following year is $11.44, with 18 analysts recommending between $12.04 and $10.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $692.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $696M to a low estimate of $688.7M. As of the current estimate, F5 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $682M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.6B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.