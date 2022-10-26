A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)

After finishing at $15.82 in the prior trading day, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at 17.52, up 10.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2688310 shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENVX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.70 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Loop Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Lahiri Ashok sold 3,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 1,365,993 shares of the business.

RUST HARROLD J sold 4,500 shares of ENVX for $84,110 on Oct 03. The President and CEO now owns 1,367,531 shares after completing the transaction at $18.69 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Dales Gardner Cameron, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $18.03 each. As a result, the insider received 540,929 and left with 929,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 521.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $39.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 152.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.56M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.40% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $131.2M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 829.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.