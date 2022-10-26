An investigation into Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s technical aspects

The price of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) closed at 64.71 in the last session, up 2.91% from day before closing price of $62.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206206 shares were traded. JBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On December 10, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $75.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Katz Robert L sold 7,493 shares for $61.30 per share. The transaction valued at 459,336 led to the insider holds 149,662 shares of the business.

BORGES STEVEN D sold 19,695 shares of JBL for $1,221,090 on Oct 18. The EVP, CEO, Regulated Industries now owns 187,100 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Katz Robert L, who serves as the EVP, GC, CCO & Assist Corp Sec of the company, sold 10,423 shares for $59.29 each. As a result, the insider received 618,001 and left with 133,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jabil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBL has reached a high of $72.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JBL traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 2.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JBL is 0.32, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91. The current Payout Ratio is 5.80% for JBL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.46. EPS for the following year is $7.87, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.37 and $7.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.42B to a low estimate of $8.34B. As of the current estimate, Jabil Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.41B, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.29B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.88B and the low estimate is $29.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.