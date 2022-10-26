An overall feel about Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) closed at 17.58 up 1.74% from its previous closing price of $17.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839320 shares were traded. MNTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Montauk Renewables Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Montauk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTK has reached a high of $20.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNTK has traded an average of 481.75K shares per day and 514.92k over the past ten days. A total of 141.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.79M. Insiders hold about 71.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.23, compared to 1.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $201.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.13M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216.4M and the low estimate is $216.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.