Analysis of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA): Selected Notes

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) closed the day trading at 4.00 up 12.36% from the previous closing price of $3.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703929 shares were traded. CNTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNTA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $10 previously.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Bush Tia L sold 2,595 shares for $3.95 per share. The transaction valued at 10,251 led to the insider holds 135,287 shares of the business.

Shahidi Javad sold 3,341 shares of CNTA for $13,197 on Oct 03. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 158,932 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, HUSSAIN IQBAL J, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 4,563 shares for $3.95 each. As a result, the insider received 18,024 and left with 154,712 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNTA has reached a high of $17.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3769.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNTA traded about 170.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNTA traded about 202.28k shares per day. A total of 94.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.54M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 12.00, compared to 2.74M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.06 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.12. EPS for the following year is -$1.86, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$1.88.