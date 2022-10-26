Analysis of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) was 50.64 for the day, up 11.03% from the previous closing price of $45.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4014202 shares were traded. LOGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LOGI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on July 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $55 from $110 previously.

On March 24, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $107.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2022, with a $107 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when AEBISCHER PATRICK sold 10,000 shares for $61.36 per share. The transaction valued at 613,600 led to the insider holds 12,511 shares of the business.

Harnett Samantha sold 1,320 shares of LOGI for $97,997 on Mar 21. The General Counsel now owns 18,709 shares after completing the transaction at $74.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Logitech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOGI has reached a high of $90.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.71.

Shares Statistics:

LOGI traded an average of 734.48K shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.43M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LOGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.11M with a Short Ratio of 11.34, compared to 11.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, LOGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.97. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 28.40% for LOGI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.41. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $4.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.