Are AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) closed at 6.90 down -6.38% from its previous closing price of $7.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1080683 shares were traded. ALVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AlloVir Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $41.

On August 24, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $49.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on August 24, 2020, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Hagen Brett R sold 2,000 shares for $8.13 per share. The transaction valued at 16,269 led to the insider holds 99,899 shares of the business.

Hagen Brett R sold 11,334 shares of ALVR for $95,800 on Oct 21. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 101,899 shares after completing the transaction at $8.45 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Atillasoy Ercem, who serves as the of the company, sold 1,527 shares for $8.48 each. As a result, the insider received 12,956 and left with 131,372 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALVR has reached a high of $25.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALVR has traded an average of 511.70K shares per day and 282.44k over the past ten days. A total of 64.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.52M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.10, compared to 4.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.27% and a Short% of Float of 47.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.05 and -$3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.97 and -$3.44.