Are analysts optimistic about Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s (AMEX:AAU) stock?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) closed the day trading at 0.24 up 10.79% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0229 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556851 shares were traded. AAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2123.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAU has reached a high of $0.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2750.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAU traded about 207.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAU traded about 299.11k shares per day. A total of 137.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.98M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 395.94k with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 285.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.