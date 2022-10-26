Are SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, SomaLogic Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.09, up 10.36% from its previous closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346280 shares were traded. SLGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.30 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on February 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 14, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On December 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGC has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3906, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9376.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLGC traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.18, compared to 9.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $105M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.63M, up 31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.8M and the low estimate is $142.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.