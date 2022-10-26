As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) offers stability

The closing price of Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) was 135.81 for the day, up 0.43% from the previous closing price of $135.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521177 shares were traded. WIRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Sidoti on January 21, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $65 from $59 previously.

On November 16, 2020, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $59.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 30, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Encore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIRE has reached a high of $151.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.23.

Shares Statistics:

WIRE traded an average of 289.92K shares per day over the past three months and 279.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.41M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WIRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 8.29, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.67% and a Short% of Float of 13.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, WIRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.13. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for WIRE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.79 and a low estimate of $4.01, while EPS last year was $8.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.38, with high estimates of $3.73 and low estimates of $3.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.63 and $19.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.91. EPS for the following year is $13.78, with 2 analysts recommending between $14 and $13.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.