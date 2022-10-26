As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) offers stability

The closing price of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) was 57.46 for the day, up 5.49% from the previous closing price of $54.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833582 shares were traded. MTSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MTSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Dennehy Robert sold 2,000 shares for $52.40 per share. The transaction valued at 104,800 led to the insider holds 86,650 shares of the business.

Dennehy Robert sold 2,000 shares of MTSI for $110,020 on Sep 21. The SVP, Operations now owns 88,650 shares after completing the transaction at $55.01 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Dennehy Robert, who serves as the SVP, Operations of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $53.29 each. As a result, the insider received 106,580 and left with 90,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MACOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTSI has reached a high of $80.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.67.

Shares Statistics:

MTSI traded an average of 643.80K shares per day over the past three months and 368.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.26M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MTSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 7.06, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.99M to a low estimate of $173M. As of the current estimate, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.21M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $675.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $673.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606.92M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $734.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $754.54M and the low estimate is $698M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.