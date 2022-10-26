As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) offers stability

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) closed the day trading at 2.00 up 8.70% from the previous closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740809 shares were traded. MKFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MKFG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

On December 21, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On December 14, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Mark Gregory sold 53,424 shares for $4.62 per share. The transaction valued at 247,033 led to the insider holds 18,815,094 shares of the business.

Mark Gregory sold 122,967 shares of MKFG for $529,865 on Jan 24. The 10% Owner now owns 18,868,518 shares after completing the transaction at $4.31 per share. On Jan 21, another insider, Mark Gregory, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 156,474 shares for $4.87 each. As a result, the insider received 761,715 and left with 18,991,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Markforged’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKFG has reached a high of $7.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0422.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MKFG traded about 808.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MKFG traded about 511.83k shares per day. A total of 188.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.69M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MKFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.80, compared to 1.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $22.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.71M to a low estimate of $21.5M. As of the current estimate, Markforged Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $20.42M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $116M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $118.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.22M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.3M and the low estimate is $151M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.