Considering HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $30.92 in the prior trading day, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at 33.94, up 9.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1798963 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On April 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $59.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Welihinda Navam sold 12,500 shares for $31.83 per share. The transaction valued at 397,869 led to the insider holds 1,332 shares of the business.

St. Ledger Susan sold 5,728 shares of HCP for $154,435 on Sep 23. The Director now owns 17,158 shares after completing the transaction at $26.96 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Dadgar Armon, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 13,934 shares for $27.35 each. As a result, the insider received 381,143 and left with 8,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $102.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 185.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 8.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 30.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $432.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $422.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $549.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $567M and the low estimate is $521.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.