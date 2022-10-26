Considering Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $137.41 in the prior trading day, Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) closed at 142.35, up 3.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1365294 shares were traded. PWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PWR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $156.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when FOSTER VINCENT D sold 14,948 shares for $119.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,778,896 led to the insider holds 204,925 shares of the business.

Austin Earl C. Jr. sold 135,000 shares of PWR for $17,074,304 on Jun 10. The President and CEO now owns 689,030 shares after completing the transaction at $126.48 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, WAYNE DONALD, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 1,817 shares for $136.68 each. As a result, the insider received 248,348 and left with 64,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quanta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWR has reached a high of $149.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 861.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.29M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PWR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 6.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PWR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.21, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.50% for PWR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.45 and $6.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.29. EPS for the following year is $6.96, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $6.35.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $3.94B. As of the current estimate, Quanta Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3B, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.39B, an increase of 31.10% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.29B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.98B, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.44B and the low estimate is $17.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.