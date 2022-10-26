Considering STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) closed at 34.74 in the last session, up 3.27% from day before closing price of $33.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3537550 shares were traded. STM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $62.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STMicroelectronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STM has reached a high of $52.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STM traded on average about 3.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 946.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 656.36M. Insiders hold about 28.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 2.95M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STM is 0.30, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 9.70% for STM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.55, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24B to a low estimate of $3.84B. As of the current estimate, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.2B, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.85B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.76B, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.45B and the low estimate is $14.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.