F (Ford Motor Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Ford Motor Company’s stock clocked out at 12.83, up 2.80% from its previous closing price of $12.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66091300 shares were traded. F stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of F’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $10 from $13 previously.

Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on August 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Galhotra Ashwani Kumar sold 25,892 shares for $12.41 per share. The transaction valued at 321,340 led to the insider holds 511,605 shares of the business.

FORD MOTOR CO sold 7,000,000 shares of F for $188,165,600 on May 13. The 10% Owner now owns 86,947,494 shares after completing the transaction at $26.88 per share. On May 09, another insider, FORD MOTOR CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,000,000 shares for $26.80 each. As a result, the insider received 214,400,000 and left with 93,947,494 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $25.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that F traded 69.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 59.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.94B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of Jul 14, 2022 were 114.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 115.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, F has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.30% for F, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2000 when the company split stock in a 1748175:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for F’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $145.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.15B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $159.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $171.2B and the low estimate is $149.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.