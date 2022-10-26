FLNG (FLEX LNG Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, FLEX LNG Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 34.46, up 6.95% from its previous closing price of $32.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951243 shares were traded. FLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FLEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNG has reached a high of $36.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLNG traded 524.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 380.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.28M. Insiders hold about 47.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.63% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 993.81k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.42%.