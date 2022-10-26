Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.74 in the prior trading day, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) closed at 0.75, up 1.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1752687 shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7199.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOTU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $2.60.

CLSA Downgraded its Underperform to Sell on July 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $2.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $3.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3483, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6561.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.17M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.07, compared to 15.68M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $107.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.72M to a low estimate of $81.72M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291.63M, an estimated decrease of -63.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $195.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $984.12M, down -72.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $245.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297.16M and the low estimate is $201.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.