GMTX (Gemini Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) closed at 2.03 in the last session, up 10.93% from day before closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2055090 shares were traded. GMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GMTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 17.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 08, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

On March 03, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on March 03, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 191,769 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 291,604 led to the insider holds 5,000,000 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 203,744 shares of GMTX for $290,193 on Apr 12. The 10% Owner now owns 4,808,231 shares after completing the transaction at $1.42 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 55,000 shares for $1.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,075 and bolstered with 270,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMTX has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5820, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5824.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GMTX traded on average about 99.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 42.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.15M. Insiders hold about 11.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GMTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 14.34, compared to 2.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 6.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.87.