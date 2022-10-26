How is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (NYSE: GPMT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) closed at 7.19 in the last session, up 7.31% from day before closing price of $6.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528541 shares were traded. GPMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GPMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on May 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $15 from $12 previously.

On March 26, 2020, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On January 08, 2020, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on January 08, 2020, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Granite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPMT has reached a high of $14.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GPMT traded on average about 441.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 578.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.44M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GPMT is 1.00, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $23.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.2M to a low estimate of $22.78M. As of the current estimate, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.78M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.36M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.13M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.71M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123.1M and the low estimate is $104.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.