I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Accenture plc (ACN).

The price of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) closed at 280.61 in the last session, up 1.93% from day before closing price of $275.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1700542 shares were traded. ACN stock price reached its highest trading level at $281.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $275.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $446.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Peer Perform rating for the stock on December 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $380 to $420.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Unruch Joel sold 556 shares for $273.81 per share. The transaction valued at 152,240 led to the insider holds 37,320 shares of the business.

Sweet Julie Spellman sold 8,600 shares of ACN for $2,295,571 on Oct 21. The Chair & CEO now owns 44,759 shares after completing the transaction at $266.93 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Sharma Manish, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 8,424 shares for $261.66 each. As a result, the insider received 2,204,236 and left with 3,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Accenture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has reached a high of $417.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $242.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 278.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 302.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACN traded on average about 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 664.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 663.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ACN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 3.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ACN is 4.48, which was 3.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.55 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $3.11 and low estimates of $2.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.55 and $10.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.47. EPS for the following year is $11.77, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.54 and $11.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.26B to a low estimate of $14.71B. As of the current estimate, Accenture plc’s year-ago sales were $11.9B, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.81B, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.45B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.82B, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.02B and the low estimate is $62.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.