I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Agora Inc. (API).

After finishing at $2.57 in the prior trading day, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) closed at 2.79, up 8.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 933355 shares were traded. API stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6150.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of API by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Nomura on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On May 05, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on May 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, API has reached a high of $27.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1562.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 725.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 900.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.84M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for API as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.25, compared to 4.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $40.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.37M to a low estimate of $39.76M. As of the current estimate, Agora Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.33M, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for API’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.98M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $225.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238M and the low estimate is $215M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.